Week 6 college football schedule: How to watch all 31 FBS games

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are 11 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchups: No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama and No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously postponed for this week: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Alabama-Birmingham at Rice (Saturday).

The location and time of the LSU-Missouri game was changed amid precautions taken as Hurricane Delta threatens the Gulf Coast. The game was scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at LSU on ESPN’s main network. The game was moved to Missouri and given a noon TV time, with a telecast on one of the ESPN networks to be announced.

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Oct. 8

7:30 p.m., Tulane at Houston, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 9

7 p.m., Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN

» Saturday, Oct. 10

American Athletic

6 p.m., Temple at Navy, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., East Carolina at South Florida, ESPN-Plus

ACC

Noon, N.C. State at Virginia, ACC Network

Noon, No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

12:30 p.m., Duke at Syracuse, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Pitt at Boston College, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame, NBC

7:30 p.m., No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

Big 12

Noon, Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Texas (Dallas), Fox

3:30 p.m., Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Kansas State at TCU, Fox

Conference USA

3:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at No. 15 BYU, ESPN2

4 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, Stadium

4 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Florida International, ESPNU

7:30 p.m., Marshall at Western Kentucky, Stadium

7:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2

8 p.m., Charlotte at North Texas, ESPNU

SEC

Noon, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M, ESPN

Noon, No. 17 LSU at Missouri, TBD

Noon, South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, CBS

4 p.m., Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn, SEC Network

6 p.m., No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Kentucky, SEC Network

Sun Belt

Noon, Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN2

Noon, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Texas State at Troy, ESPN3

FBS independents

Noon, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, ESPNU

1:30 p.m., The Citadel at Army, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at No. 15 BYU, ESPN2

