Week 6 college football schedule: How to watch all 31 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 11 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchups: No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama and No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina.
Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously postponed for this week: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Alabama-Birmingham at Rice (Saturday).
The location and time of the LSU-Missouri game was changed amid precautions taken as Hurricane Delta threatens the Gulf Coast. The game was scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at LSU on ESPN’s main network. The game was moved to Missouri and given a noon TV time, with a telecast on one of the ESPN networks to be announced.
Time, Teams, Network
» Thursday, Oct. 8
7:30 p.m., Tulane at Houston, ESPN
» Friday, Oct. 9
7 p.m., Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN
» Saturday, Oct. 10
American Athletic
6 p.m., Temple at Navy, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., East Carolina at South Florida, ESPN-Plus
ACC
Noon, N.C. State at Virginia, ACC Network
Noon, No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
12:30 p.m., Duke at Syracuse, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Pitt at Boston College, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame, NBC
7:30 p.m., No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
Big 12
Noon, Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Texas (Dallas), Fox
3:30 p.m., Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Kansas State at TCU, Fox
Conference USA
3:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at No. 15 BYU, ESPN2
4 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, Stadium
4 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Florida International, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., Marshall at Western Kentucky, Stadium
7:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2
8 p.m., Charlotte at North Texas, ESPNU
SEC
Noon, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M, ESPN
Noon, No. 17 LSU at Missouri, TBD
Noon, South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, CBS
4 p.m., Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn, SEC Network
6 p.m., No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Kentucky, SEC Network
Sun Belt
Noon, Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN2
Noon, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, ESPNU
3:30 p.m., Central Arkansas at Arkansas State, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Texas State at Troy, ESPN3
FBS independents
1:30 p.m., The Citadel at Army, CBS Sports Network
