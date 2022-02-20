Wesley Walker going in transfer portal, per report

When he officially puts his name in the transfer database, Walker would become the 10th Tech player to leave the team via transfer since the end of the season. Walker has three years of eligibility remaining.

Walker played in 10 games last season, starting eight. In 2020, he played 10 games and started five. This past season, his 45 tackles were sixth on the team. Of the Yellow Jackets defense’s 716 snaps in the 10 games that he played, he was on the field for 567 of them, according to Pro Football Focus, or 79%. It is an indicator of the value that coach Geoff Collins and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker placed on his ability and versatility, as he was capable of playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield.