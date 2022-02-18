College Football Playoff to remain at four teams through 2025 season

Georgia will defend its national championship with a playoff format that will remain the same.
The College Football Playoff will stay at four teams until the current contract expires in 2026, executive director Bill Hancock announced Friday.
Despite a proposal to expand the playoff to 12 teams, the CFP Board of Managers recommended the playoff remain at four teams for the duration of the 12-year contract.
“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan,” Hancock said in a statement. “At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.
“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.
“I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful.”
Georgia won the College Football Playoff national championship for the 2021 season with a victory over Alabama in Indianapolis.
Next season’s title game will be played Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The following year will be played Jan. 8, 2024 in Houston. The sites of the final two title games under the current contract have not been announced.
About the Author