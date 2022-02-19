Georgia Tech’s Jordan Domineck goes into transfer portal

Georgia Tech’s most productive pass rusher has entered the transfer portal. Yellow Jackets defensive end Jordan Domineck put his name in the transfer database Friday, further reducing the depth of a defensive line that already has had significant loss since the end of the 2021 season. Domineck’s entry was first reported by Rivals.
Domineck led the Jackets with sacks in 2021 (3.5) and 2020 (4.0), as well as a combined 14 tackles for loss. In the 2020 season, he was credited with a 15.2% pressure rate by ESPN, which ranked eighth among defensive players from power-conference schools. He made one of the better plays of Tech’s season in the Jackets’ win over Kennesaw State when he batted down an option pitch, scooped up the fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, stiff-arming the Owls quarterback along the way.
Domineck figures to have options as he considers potential destinations. He was recognized especially for his consistent effort and his development from the time of his arrival in 2018 from Lakeland, Fla. In September, after he was named ACC defensive lineman of the week for the third time in his career, coach Geoff Collins said that Domineck invariably achieved the highest effort scores among the defensive linemen at practice on the team’s GPS performance-tracking system.
“He’s going to give the highest effort, he’s going to try to do things the right way, and it’s just really cool, the development of a player, and Jordan shows that full arc,” Collins said.
This past season, Domineck started eight games and appeared in all 12, playing 446 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. That was second most at the position behind Jared Ivey, who transferred in January to Mississippi.
Domineck’s departure further thins Tech’s defense as Collins goes into a critical fourth season as he seeks to lead his team to a winning season after three consecutive three-win seasons. The Jackets are slated to return four defensive players who started six games or more last season, none on the defensive line.
Domineck is the ninth Tech player to go in the portal since the end of the season (not counting running back Jamious Griffin, who withdrew from the portal to remain with the team). He graduated in December, earning a business degree. He has two more seasons of eligibility.
Tech begins spring practice Thursday.
