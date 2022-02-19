Georgia Tech’s Jordan Domineck goes into transfer portal

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Domineck led the Jackets with sacks in 2021 (3.5) and 2020 (4.0), as well as a combined 14 tackles for loss. In the 2020 season, he was credited with a 15.2% pressure rate by ESPN, which ranked eighth among defensive players from power-conference schools. He made one of the better plays of Tech’s season in the Jackets’ win over Kennesaw State when he batted down an option pitch, scooped up the fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, stiff-arming the Owls quarterback along the way.

Domineck figures to have options as he considers potential destinations. He was recognized especially for his consistent effort and his development from the time of his arrival in 2018 from Lakeland, Fla. In September, after he was named ACC defensive lineman of the week for the third time in his career, coach Geoff Collins said that Domineck invariably achieved the highest effort scores among the defensive linemen at practice on the team’s GPS performance-tracking system.