Ten Georgia Tech football players named all-ACC

Highlighted by first-team guard Keylan Rutledge, 10 Georgia Tech football players earned 2024 all-ACC honors, which were announced Tuesday.
The 10 honorees were the most for Tech since 14 Yellow Jackets were recognized in 2014.
Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg made the second team, and linebacker Kyle Efford and offensive tackle Jordan Williams made the third team. Defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, center Weston Franklin, running back Jamal Haynes, left tackle Corey Robinson (who announced Monday that he plans to transfer) and wide receivers Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. were named honorable mentions.
The ACC’s player of the year, offensive and defensive players of the year, rookie of the year and offensive and defensive rookies of the year will be announced Wednesday. The league’s coach of the year will be announced Thursday.
Tech’s offensive all-ACC performers headline a unit that ranks among the top 50 nationally in total (427.1 ypg), rushing (186.8 ypg) and passing offense (240.3 ypg), as well as in the top five in fewest sacks allowed (6) and fewest turnovers (8).
Defensively, the Jackets’ all-conference selections have led one of the nation’s most-improved units, allowing 91.2 fewer total yards (sixth nationally), 101.1 less rushing yards (second) and 5.2 fewer points (29th) than a season ago.
Tech’s 10 all-ACC honorees led the Jackets to a 7-5 regular-season record, a 5-3 ACC record and a second consecutive bowl appearance.
Tech is awaiting the announcement of its bowl destination, which will come Sunday.
