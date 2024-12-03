Ten Georgia Tech football players named all-ACC

The ACC’s player of the year, offensive and defensive players of the year, rookie of the year and offensive and defensive rookies of the year will be announced Wednesday. The league’s coach of the year will be announced Thursday.

Tech’s offensive all-ACC performers headline a unit that ranks among the top 50 nationally in total (427.1 ypg), rushing (186.8 ypg) and passing offense (240.3 ypg), as well as in the top five in fewest sacks allowed (6) and fewest turnovers (8).

Defensively, the Jackets’ all-conference selections have led one of the nation’s most-improved units, allowing 91.2 fewer total yards (sixth nationally), 101.1 less rushing yards (second) and 5.2 fewer points (29th) than a season ago.

Tech’s 10 all-ACC honorees led the Jackets to a 7-5 regular-season record, a 5-3 ACC record and a second consecutive bowl appearance.

Tech is awaiting the announcement of its bowl destination, which will come Sunday.