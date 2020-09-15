Tailgating not allowed for Georgia Tech home opener

“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “However, at this time, we feel that the safest course of action is to invite fans to come straight from their vehicles to Bobby Dodd Stadium, where we can better safeguard the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors through the protocols that we have in place designed to mitigate the risk of the transmission of Covid-19.”

Among other ACC schools, many are not permitting fans at games, let alone tailgating. At Clemson, tailgating will be “strongly discouraged,” according to its athletics website, with no tents, large groups or trailers permitted. Florida State did not permit tailgating for the season opener against Tech on Saturday after also initially giving the go-ahead to do so.