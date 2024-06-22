Georgia Tech

Sacramento State forward transferring to Georgia Tech

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

By
0 minutes ago

Georgia Tech men’s basketball continued to fill out its roster Friday.

Duncan Powell, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward announced via his social media channels that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech for the 2024-25 season. Powell played the 2023-24 campaign at Sacramento State.

An Arkansas commit in high school, Powell was a three-star prospect (and a four-star recruit according to ESPN) during his prep career. He ultimately enrolled at North Carolina A&T, where he spent two seasons, redshirting in 2021-22. In 2022-23, Powell started four of the 30 games he played and averaged eight points and 5.7 rebounds.

Powell started 23 of the 29 games he played in for Sacramento State and was the Hornets’ leading scorer at 12.1 points per game before missing the final five games of the season with an injury. Powell also averaged seven rebounds and two assists per game.

A North Carolina native, Powell played high school basketball in DeSoto, Texas, where he scored 21.1 points, grabbed 8.2 rebounds and dished out five assists per game as a junior. He missed most of his senior season with an injury.

In April, Powell officially signed to play at Louisiana-Lafayette, but in May he opted to leave there.

Powell, Tech’s eighth new addition this offseason, would join Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum, Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien and Georgetown transfer Ryan Mutombo as well as freshmen Jaeden Mustaf, Cole Kirouac, Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuckekwa.

