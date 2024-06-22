Sacramento State forward transferring to Georgia Tech

Powell started 23 of the 29 games he played in for Sacramento State and was the Hornets’ leading scorer at 12.1 points per game before missing the final five games of the season with an injury. Powell also averaged seven rebounds and two assists per game.

A North Carolina native, Powell played high school basketball in DeSoto, Texas, where he scored 21.1 points, grabbed 8.2 rebounds and dished out five assists per game as a junior. He missed most of his senior season with an injury.

In April, Powell officially signed to play at Louisiana-Lafayette, but in May he opted to leave there.

Powell, Tech’s eighth new addition this offseason, would join Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum, Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien and Georgetown transfer Ryan Mutombo as well as freshmen Jaeden Mustaf, Cole Kirouac, Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuckekwa.