Ryan Mutombo, son of NBA great Dikembe Mutombo, transferring to Georgia Tech

Ryan Mutombo, the son of former NBA great Dikembe Mutombo and a former standout at the Lovett School, confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he intends to transfer for Georgia Tech for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

A 7-foot-2, 259-pound center, Mutombo entered the NCAA transfer portal in April from Georgetown. He played in just 15 games and only 55 minutes during the 2023-24 season, his third with the Hoyas.

Mutombo was an all-state selection as a senior at Lovett School in 2021. He scored more than 1,500 career points and averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and 4.8 blocks as a junior. Mutombo was considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and had more than a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from Tech, Georgia, Arizona and Tennessee.