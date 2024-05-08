Georgia Tech

Ryan Mutombo, son of NBA great Dikembe Mutombo, transferring to Georgia Tech

Ryan Mutombo (21), a senior at Lovett, is 6-foot-11 and rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 16 center in the country. (Courtesy The Lovett School)

Credit: The Lovett School

Credit: The Lovett School

Ryan Mutombo (21), a senior at Lovett, is 6-foot-11 and rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 16 center in the country. (Courtesy The Lovett School)
By
39 minutes ago

Ryan Mutombo, the son of former NBA great Dikembe Mutombo and a former standout at the Lovett School, confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he intends to transfer for Georgia Tech for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

A 7-foot-2, 259-pound center, Mutombo entered the NCAA transfer portal in April from Georgetown. He played in just 15 games and only 55 minutes during the 2023-24 season, his third with the Hoyas.

Mutombo was an all-state selection as a senior at Lovett School in 2021. He scored more than 1,500 career points and averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and 4.8 blocks as a junior. Mutombo was considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and had more than a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from Tech, Georgia, Arizona and Tennessee.

In July of 2021, Mutombo enrolled at Georgetown where his father was twice the Big East defensive player of the year. Ryan Mutombo played in 27 games as a freshman and 12 as a sophomore. He scored a career high 15 points in a 2021 game against Maryland-Baltimore County, a game in which he recorded his lone career double-double.

Dikembo Mutombo, the No. 4 overall pick of the 1991 NBA Draft, was an NBA all-star eight times and four times named the league’s defensive player of the year. He joined the Hawks in 1996 until he was traded to the Sixers in 2001.

Dikembo Mutombo and Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire played in the NBA together from 1995-2008.

Ryan Mutombo would be the seventh new member of the ‘24-25 Yellow Jackets, joining Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien, Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum and freshmen signee Jaeden Mustaf, Cole Kirouac, Doryan Onwuchekwa and Darrion Sutton.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment2h ago

Credit: TNS

What’s next in Fulton County’s election interference case?
45m ago

Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago

Biden taps Florida judge for Atlanta-based federal appeals court
The Latest

Jackets’ postseason hopes take hit with loss to Auburn
Georgia Tech weekly baseball report
Georgia Tech begins final month of regular season with tough ACC stretch
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal