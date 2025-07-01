Nation & World News
Hornets acquire Connaughton, 2 second-round picks from Bucks for Micic, AP source says

The Charlotte Hornets have acquired guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for point guard Vasa Micic
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for point guard Vasa Micic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Hornets will get Milwaukee's second-round picks in 2031 and 2032 as part of the deal.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because trades can’t be finalized by the league until July 6.

The Bucks were looking to shed Connaughton's $9.4 million salary for this coming season from their books to make room for other players, most notably to sign free agent center Myles Turner. The Hornets, who are trying to build assets as they look toward the future, were only happy to oblige.

Connaughton saw his playing time decrease this past season, appearing in 41 games while averaging 5.3 points and 2.7 assists.

Micic split time between the Hornets and Phoenix Suns last season, where he averaged 7.5 points per game for Charlotte. He was reacquired as part of the Mark Williams trade.

The Hornets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with center Mason Plumlee, the person said. Plumlee returns to Charlotte, where he spent two seasons from 2021-23.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

