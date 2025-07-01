Hornets acquire Connaughton, 2 second-round picks from Bucks for Micic, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for point guard Vasa Micic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Hornets will get Milwaukee's second-round picks in 2031 and 2032 as part of the deal.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because trades can’t be finalized by the league until July 6.