Reports: Moses Wright out for Georgia Tech’s NCAA game

“Nothing’s more important than your health, and thank the good Lord right now that the individual is asymptomatic, and we just want him to remain that way,” Pastner said. “But it’s a gut punch. It stinks.”

He did add that the person would be eligible to return to the group if he remained asymptomatic after Sunday and could play in the Jackets’ Sweet 16 game, if Tech made it that far.

If eighth-seeded Tech were to defeat ninth-seeded Loyola on Friday, the Jackets would advance to play the winner of the Illinois-Drexel game, a 1-16 matchup, on Sunday.

Wright was named ACC player of the year after averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in the regular season. It was a stunning achievement in light of his start in college after he was barely recruited by Division I schools out of high school in Raleigh, N.C.

“It’s like, night and day, honestly, coming this far and getting ACC player of the year,” Wright said. “I don’t know how many people can actually say that. They didn’t play their freshman year, barely played sophomore year, then senior year, named ACC player of the year and first-team, defensive team and all that. This is an amazing feeling. I feel like I accomplished so much and there’s just so much more out there for me to accomplish, too.”

Tech will likely turn to center Rodney Howard to replace Wright in the starting lineup. Howard, a sophomore, has seen his role grow over the course of the season. He played 49 minutes in the first 12 games, including five games in which he didn’t play at all. He has played 88 in the final 13, appearing in all but two of the games.

He has mostly contributed defense and rebounding, scoring 16 points and clearing 11 rebounds in those 88 minutes.