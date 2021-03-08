Moses Wright named ACC Player of Year

Alongside the names of David Thompson, Ralph Sampson, Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan — along with Mark Price and Dennis Scott — make room to etch in the name of Moses Wright.
The Georgia Tech forward was named the ACC’s player of the year Monday morning, a singular achievement for a player whose career has been defined by his soaring improvement from the time he was a freshman. He becomes the third Yellow Jackets player to win the award in team history, following Price (1985) and Scott (1990).
Tech guard Jose Alvarado was also honored as the league’s defensive player of the year, a well-earned prize that Alvarado made no secret about coveting.
It’s just the third time that two Tech players have earned individual awards in the same season — following Price and Duane Ferrell (1985) and Scott and Kenny Anderson (1990), both of whom were named player of the year and rookie of the year, respectively.
At the end of the regular season, Wright is third in the league in scoring (18.0 points per game), rebounding (8.1 rebounds per game) and field-goal percentage (54.4%), sixth in blocked shots (1.7 blocks per game), tied for eighth in steals (1.5 steals per game) and fifth in minutes (35.8 minutes per game).
Moses Wright stats
He likely wrapped up the award by leading the Jackets to a six-game winning streak to end the regular season that appears to have secured its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010. In those six games, Wright averaged 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 blocks. It has been a long road from the time he was a high-school senior at Enloe High in Raleigh, N.C., when he was ignored by nearly all of Division I. Wright received 33 of 75 votes, followed by Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie and Louisville’s Carlik Jones, both of whom earned 13 votes. Alvarado was fifth with four votes.
Alvarado became a leading candidate for defensive player of the year by leading the ACC in steals (2.87 steals per game) for the second season in a row, becoming the first player to do that since Chris Paul at Wake Forest (2004-05). Alvarado won with 35 of 75 votes, well ahead of Virginia’s Jay Huff (17 votes).
Beyond that, Alvarado has been a sticky defender who has relished taking on players taller than him. A highlight was his defense of Virginia’s leading scorer Sam Hauser, who was held to a season-low eight points and limited to seven shots (tied for his season low) in the Cavaliers’ win over the Jackets on Feb. 10 despite having an eight-inch and 39-pound advantage on Alvarado.
Not surprisingly, Wright was also named an All-ACC first-teamer, Tech’s first since Alvin Jones in 2001. Alvarado was named to the second team, and both were named to the ACC’s all-defensive team. Wright tied for third in voting for most improved player (11 votes) behind winner Mathew Hurt of Duke (17 votes).
Coach Josh Pastner was third in voting for coach of the year (16 votes), following winner Mike Young of Virginia Tech (26) and second-place finisher Leonard Hamilton of Florida State (24).
Guard Michael Devoe received the most points among players named honorable mention. It was the second year in a row that he has earned that honor.
2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281
SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Points
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244
Jay Huff, Virginia, 214
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176
THIRD TEAM
Name, School, Points
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41
HONORABLE MENTION
Name, School, Points
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31
Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29
David Johnson, Louisville, 22
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18
Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13
Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC PLAYER OF YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3
Jay Huff, Virginia, 1
ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10
DJ Steward, Duke, 6
Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5
Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Name, School, Votes
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69
Manny Bates, NC State, 62
Jay Huff, Virginia, 53
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74
DJ Steward, Duke, 67
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63
Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32
COACH OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24
Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Chris Mack, Louisville, 1
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35
Jay Huff, Virginia, 17
Manny Bates NC State, 13
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Name, School, Votes
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2
Jay Huff, Virginia, 2
David Johnson, Louisville, 1
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24
Nick Honor, Clemson, 6
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1