Moses Wright named ACC Player of Year

Moses Wright stats

He likely wrapped up the award by leading the Jackets to a six-game winning streak to end the regular season that appears to have secured its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010. In those six games, Wright averaged 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 blocks. It has been a long road from the time he was a high-school senior at Enloe High in Raleigh, N.C., when he was ignored by nearly all of Division I. Wright received 33 of 75 votes, followed by Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie and Louisville’s Carlik Jones, both of whom earned 13 votes. Alvarado was fifth with four votes.

Alvarado became a leading candidate for defensive player of the year by leading the ACC in steals (2.87 steals per game) for the second season in a row, becoming the first player to do that since Chris Paul at Wake Forest (2004-05). Alvarado won with 35 of 75 votes, well ahead of Virginia’s Jay Huff (17 votes).

Beyond that, Alvarado has been a sticky defender who has relished taking on players taller than him. A highlight was his defense of Virginia’s leading scorer Sam Hauser, who was held to a season-low eight points and limited to seven shots (tied for his season low) in the Cavaliers’ win over the Jackets on Feb. 10 despite having an eight-inch and 39-pound advantage on Alvarado.

Not surprisingly, Wright was also named an All-ACC first-teamer, Tech’s first since Alvin Jones in 2001. Alvarado was named to the second team, and both were named to the ACC’s all-defensive team. Wright tied for third in voting for most improved player (11 votes) behind winner Mathew Hurt of Duke (17 votes).

Coach Josh Pastner was third in voting for coach of the year (16 votes), following winner Mike Young of Virginia Tech (26) and second-place finisher Leonard Hamilton of Florida State (24).

Guard Michael Devoe received the most points among players named honorable mention. It was the second year in a row that he has earned that honor.

2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Points

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244

Jay Huff, Virginia, 214

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176

THIRD TEAM

Name, School, Points

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41

HONORABLE MENTION

Name, School, Points

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31

Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29

David Johnson, Louisville, 22

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18

Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13

Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC PLAYER OF YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10

DJ Steward, Duke, 6

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5

Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69

Manny Bates, NC State, 62

Jay Huff, Virginia, 53

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74

DJ Steward, Duke, 67

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32

COACH OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24

Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35

Jay Huff, Virginia, 17

Manny Bates NC State, 13

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Name, School, Votes

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2

Jay Huff, Virginia, 2

David Johnson, Louisville, 1

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24

Nick Honor, Clemson, 6

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1