Prince Avenue WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

“(Vandagriff) said (Faulkner) knows what he’s doing with every single guy there,” Stockton said. “He’s going to put the guys in the right spot. He’s not that type of dude that he’s going to do his system his way. He sees a guy that’s tall or fast, he’s going to put them in a tall, fast situation.”

Further, Stockton said Faulkner assured that he has a history of working with slot receivers his size (5-10, 175 pounds). Stockton, who does not have a 247Sports Composite rating but is rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, chose Tech over Georgia Southern.

Stockton said he believed he drew Faulkner’s attention after helping Prince Avenue to the Class A Division I state championship in December. Stockton caught nine passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-34 win over Swainsboro. Stockton did it despite having broken his collarbone two weeks prior to the state title game and then having surgery to repair it.

“It was probably the most painful thing I’ve ever had, I’m not going to lie,” Stockton said. “But it was definitely worth it. It’s great winning a state championship your senior year.”