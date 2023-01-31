Prince Avenue WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

With signing day closing in, Georgia Tech received commitments from two in-state skill-position players Monday. Prince Avenue Christian School wide receiver Bailey Stockton and Archer High running back Chad Alexander both announced commitments to Tech through social media.
Alexander had been committed to Army before withdrawing his commitment in December. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Alexander is slated to be one of two high school signees at running back in this recruiting cycle. Coach Brent Key also signed Evan Dickens from IMG Academy and Roswell during the early signing period. Alexander does not have a 247Sports Composite rating but has a two-star rating from Rivals.
Stockton made his commitment after a visit to campus earlier in January and an endorsement of new Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a high school teammate of Stockton’s. Stockton (no relation to Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton) was impressed by Tech’s campus and facilities in his first visit to the institute.
“I was really shocked with the campus,” Stockton said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s got its own little bubble in Atlanta, and I really liked that a lot. And the coaching staff is great. I really enjoyed it.”
Stockton said Vandagriff spoke highly of Faulkner, who for the past three seasons served as an offensive quality-control assistant for the Bulldogs. Vandagriff’s confidence in Faulkner helped Stockton, a lifelong Georgia fan, get over any unease about the possibility of playing for the Bulldogs’ archrival.
“(Vandagriff) said (Faulkner) knows what he’s doing with every single guy there,” Stockton said. “He’s going to put the guys in the right spot. He’s not that type of dude that he’s going to do his system his way. He sees a guy that’s tall or fast, he’s going to put them in a tall, fast situation.”
Further, Stockton said Faulkner assured that he has a history of working with slot receivers his size (5-10, 175 pounds). Stockton, who does not have a 247Sports Composite rating but is rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, chose Tech over Georgia Southern.
Stockton said he believed he drew Faulkner’s attention after helping Prince Avenue to the Class A Division I state championship in December. Stockton caught nine passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-34 win over Swainsboro. Stockton did it despite having broken his collarbone two weeks prior to the state title game and then having surgery to repair it.
“It was probably the most painful thing I’ve ever had, I’m not going to lie,” Stockton said. “But it was definitely worth it. It’s great winning a state championship your senior year.”
