Georgia Tech spring game going back to Saturday

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s spring game will return to Saturday afternoon. Coach Brent Key will wrap up his first spring practice with a spring game April 15, ESPN announced Monday. It will be the Yellow Jackets’ first spring game on a Saturday since 2011.

Since that time, the team had played almost all of its spring games on Friday night, which was initiated as a strategy to induce Tech students to attend. The announcement was part of the release of the times and dates of the spring games for all of the ACC teams. The network was to release the league schedule for the upcoming season Monday evening on ACC Network. Tech’s spring game will be broadcast digitally on ACCNX, available on the ESPN app.

The date is about a month later than the spring game for this past season, which was held March 17. Former coach Geoff Collins pushed up the start of spring practice in order to get back onto the field after the team’s 3-9 finish in 2021.

