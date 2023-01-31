X
Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A Friday night season opener, Georgia Tech’s first trip to Wake Forest since 2010 and a rare late-season matchup with Clemson are among the details of the team’s football schedule, released Monday by the ACC.

The 2023 schedule will be the first with the ACC’s new 3-3-5 scheduling model, in which teams will play three conference opponents every year for the next four years and then play the other 10 twice in that four-year span home and away. The conference had used a two-division format from 2005-2022. Tech’s three primary opponents are Louisville, Wake Forest and Clemson.

ExploreGeorgia Tech spring game going back to Saturday

Tech’s season opener against Louisville, a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was moved from its original date on Sept. 2, a Saturday, to the day before. It will be just the second Friday night home game that Tech has played since the ACC began playing Friday night games in 2013 as part of its contract with ESPN. (Coincidentally, the first was also against Louisville, in 2020.) The move from Saturday was made at the behest of ESPN.

The game will be notable in that Tech coach Brent Key will make his debut as the Yellow Jackets’ full-time coach while Louisville coach Jeff Brohm also will coach his first game leading the Cardinals, both men at their alma maters.

After a home game against FCS South Carolina State on Sept. 9, the Yellow Jackets will play three of their next four games on the road: Sept. 16 at Ole Miss, Sept. 23 at Wake Forest and Oct. 7 at Miami. The only home game in that span is a nonconference matchup with Bowling Green on Sept. 30. The Wake Forest game exemplifies the planned benefit of the new scheduling model. Tech and Wake Forest, having been in opposite divisions, had played once in the past 12 seasons.

The Miami game is followed by the lone open date of the year. After that, Tech will be at home to play Boston College on Oct. 21, which will be the team’s first ACC home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium following its home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreTransfer Haynes King ‘just wants a chance’ at Georgia Tech QB job

After Boston College, North Carolina will come to Bobby Dodd on Oct. 28 as the Jackets will seek their third win in a row over the Tar Heels, having upset them in 2021 and 2022 as double-digit underdogs. That will be followed by back-to-back road games, at Virginia on Nov. 4 and at Clemson on Nov. 11. The Cavaliers have won three in a row over Tech, the Tigers eight in a row.

In recent seasons, Clemson has generally been an early-season opponent, including the season opener last year and 2019. In fact, in the past seven seasons, the Tigers played Tech in August or September five times, often meting out decisive defeats. Nov. 11 will be the latest in the year that Tech and Clemson will have met since 2014, which was the last time the Jackets won in the series.

The final two games are at home, Nov. 18 against Syracuse and Nov. 25 against two-time defending national champion Georgia.

With the new scheduling model, former Coastal Division opponents Duke, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech will be left off the schedule until 2024. The Jackets and Blue Devils will end a run of 90 consecutive annual meetings, which was Tech’s longest active streak.

2023 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 9 South Carolina State

Sept. 16 at Ole Miss

Sept. 23 at Wake Forest

Sept. 30 Bowling Green

Oct. 7 at Miami

Oct. 21 Boston College

Oct. 28 North Carolina

Nov. 4 at Virginia

Nov. 11 at Clemson

Nov. 18 Syracuse

Nov. 25 Georgia

