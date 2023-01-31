Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released

The Miami game is followed by the lone open date of the year. After that, Tech will be at home to play Boston College on Oct. 21, which will be the team’s first ACC home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium following its home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After Boston College, North Carolina will come to Bobby Dodd on Oct. 28 as the Jackets will seek their third win in a row over the Tar Heels, having upset them in 2021 and 2022 as double-digit underdogs. That will be followed by back-to-back road games, at Virginia on Nov. 4 and at Clemson on Nov. 11. The Cavaliers have won three in a row over Tech, the Tigers eight in a row.

In recent seasons, Clemson has generally been an early-season opponent, including the season opener last year and 2019. In fact, in the past seven seasons, the Tigers played Tech in August or September five times, often meting out decisive defeats. Nov. 11 will be the latest in the year that Tech and Clemson will have met since 2014, which was the last time the Jackets won in the series.

The final two games are at home, Nov. 18 against Syracuse and Nov. 25 against two-time defending national champion Georgia.

With the new scheduling model, former Coastal Division opponents Duke, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech will be left off the schedule until 2024. The Jackets and Blue Devils will end a run of 90 consecutive annual meetings, which was Tech’s longest active streak.

2023 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 9 South Carolina State

Sept. 16 at Ole Miss

Sept. 23 at Wake Forest

Sept. 30 Bowling Green

Oct. 7 at Miami

Oct. 21 Boston College

Oct. 28 North Carolina

Nov. 4 at Virginia

Nov. 11 at Clemson

Nov. 18 Syracuse

Nov. 25 Georgia