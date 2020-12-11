Pittsburgh holds off Georgia Tech

In the final home game of the season, linebacker Quez Jackson had an opportunistic interception in the second quarter. Quarterback Jeff Sims showed his mettle on a fourth-and-goal touchdown run from the Pitt 1-yard line in the first quarter, and then led a gutsy touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Jackets (3-7, 3-6 ACC) stopped Pitt on fourth-and-goal from the Tech 1 – one of many instances where they kept the Panthers from converting red-zone possessions into touchdowns – and then turned around and drove 98 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. Punter Pressley Harvin continued his candidacy for the Ray Guy Award. Linebacker David Curry continued the strong finish to his career, amassing 14 tackles.

But, as was the case in a loss Saturday to N.C. State, another ACC team near the top of the class of teams below Notre Dame and Clemson, and often throughout the season, miscues were costly and too frequent. After Jackson’s interception – another big play in a fine season – he fumbled when he apparently tried to lateral, giving the ball back to the Panthers and leading to a field goal. The defense gave up five runs of 20 yards or more, including a 38-yard touchdown burst by running back Vincent Davis with two minutes left in the fourth quarter that sealed the outcome. Davis also rushed for 74 yards to the Tech 9 on the first play from scrimmage of the game.