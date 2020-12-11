Georgia Tech struggles to run — and stop the run — in loss to Pitt

On the first play from scrimmage, Davis broke off a 74-yard run that would’ve been a touchdown if not for cornerback Zamari Walton sprinting across the field to bring him down. It set the tone for Davis’ performance throughout the game.

“He’s a good player,” Collins said. “There’s some things that we mis-fit. There was one, the first play of the game, we had a kid slip right at the point of attack. Those kind of things, obviously, are unfortunate.”

“I don’t think he was necessarily doing anything that made it hard to stop him,” junior linebacker Quez Jackson said. “We’ve just got to make plays when it’s time to make plays.”

Just as Davis started the game with a bang, he delivered the final blow in Tech’s chances for a comeback. The Panthers got the ball back with six minutes left after a Jackets touchdown made it a one-score game. After a nearly four-minute long drive, Davis earned one final explosive play on a 38-yard touchdown run to seal Tech’s fate.

“At the end, we mis-fit,” Collins said. “We were max blitz, max pressure in a four-minute situation. We get that stop, it’s fourth-and-2, fourth-and-3, down one score. We mis-fit it, overload pressure, which was the right thing to do, but some of those times you’re either gonna create a tackle for loss, create a turnover or if one guy mi-sfits, you run the risk of an explosive play. That happened to us, and he’s a really good player.

“Those kind of things, we’ll continue to learn from and grow from. Understanding the situation, understanding situational football, I thought our guys did that. They just kept battling.”