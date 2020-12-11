Georgia Tech loses a game. Tech’s coach loses his composure

Also: “There were some things (against Pitt) that were completely outside our control.”

Collins spent much of the second half raging at the fates. A 2-point conversion that would have cut Pitt’s lead to eight was erased by a dubious offensive pass-interference flag. The Panthers’ ensuing drive to a field goal was expedited by three Tech penalties – two for unsportsmanlike conduct, one for pass interference. If the Jackets seemed to have lost focus, that was unsurprising. Collins conceded he’d misplaced his, too.

“I’m not proud of myself,” he said. “I did not control my composure at times.”

Said linebacker Quez Jackson: “He told us to control what we control. The refs can’t get every call right.”

Collins declined to comment on the officiating, though his no-comment went on for so long it became a comment in/of itself. He also claimed a fuzzy recall of the postgame handshake. “I was focused on getting to our band (seated behind the end zone) to celebrate,” he said. “Some things got chippy during the game. I wanted to get my guys.”

Then: “I didn’t mean anything by (the brushoff of Narduzzi). It was in the heat of the moment.”

Said senior linebacker David Curry: “I’ve seen (Collins) pretty upset. That tonight might top the charts.”

Also from Curry, regarding the refs: “It kind of seems like Georgia Tech gets the bad end of the bargain on those occasions.”

About the game itself: Pitt, which entered at 5-5, outplayed the home team by some distance but kept kicking field goals. The Jackets led 7-3 before being outscored 20-0. They cut the lead to 26-20 with 6:01 remaining. The Panthers then moved 75 yards, all on rushes, to Davis’ touchdown with two minutes remaining.

By that point, Curry had returned to the game with a cast on his hand, having been injured when he banged his thumb against a teammate’s helmet. Collins said afterward that he could talk all night about the virtues exemplified by Curry, and it would have made a stirring triumph-over-adversity story – at least in the #404 area code – had the Jackets rallied to win. But they didn’t. They fell to 3-7 in Year 2 of the Collins rebuild, Year 1 having ended with them going 3-9.

Said Collins: “I will fight for those dudes – every game, every day, every offseason event.”

These Jackets were picked to finish last in the ACC. They won’t. They’re 11th with a game remaining at Miami. They’ve been a bit better than expected, and they have enough gifted underclassmen to make us believe that brighter tomorrows are possible. This Thursday in the A-T-L brought the cold snap of reality. Of their seven losses, all have come by double figures. They’re getting better, but they’re not there yet.

Collins again: “They kept fighting and battling. Those are things that you can build a program around.”

Assuming the ACC returns to divisional play in 2021, Tech will face Pitt next year. Fifteen minutes after this game ended, Collins said he didn’t recall the details of his brief encounter with Narduzzi. The guess is that Narduzzi does, and will.