Pair of Georgia Tech players earn NFL combine invites

Former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers and former Tech tight end Jackson Hawes have accepted invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.

Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, totaled 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games and made 26 consecutive starts over the past two seasons. Biggers was an all-ACC an honorable-mention selection in 2024.

Biggers took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas, in January, but did not play in the game. He played in nearly 400 snaps this season, and his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, was against national runner-up Notre Dame in October.