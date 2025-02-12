Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Pair of Georgia Tech players earn NFL combine invites

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) celebrates after recovering a first half fumble that led to a tech score during a NCAA football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) celebrates after recovering a first half fumble that led to a tech score during a NCAA football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
14 hours ago

Former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers and former Tech tight end Jackson Hawes have accepted invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.

Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, totaled 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games and made 26 consecutive starts over the past two seasons. Biggers was an all-ACC an honorable-mention selection in 2024.

Biggers took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas, in January, but did not play in the game. He played in nearly 400 snaps this season, and his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, was against national runner-up Notre Dame in October.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his collegiate career which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Tech. Hawes played 515 offensive snaps this past season and was graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the Jackets’ top run blockers in both run plays and pass protection.

Hawes represented Tech in the Senior Bowl this month, but did not play in the contest.

Biggers and Hawes become the 27th and 28th prospects to represent Tech at the combine since 2009.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia guard Dakota Leffew (1) drives against Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the first half in a NCAA men’s basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia to play without guards Dakota Leffew, Tyrin Lawrence against Texas A&M

The Bulldogs already were going into College Station shorthanded after losing guard Tyrin Lawrence to an apparent injury Saturday.

Cover 9@9: 7 Georgia high school players in Super Bowl LIX

This week's edition focuses on the Super Bowl, including a look at eight players from Georgia high schools who are on rosters for the game.

Georgia Tech’s Blake Gideon, a standout safety at Texas, quickly rose through coaching ranks

The Yellow Jackets hired Gideon as their defensive coordinator last week.

The Latest

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (1) and Georgia Tech forward Darrion Sutton (10) celebrate their win against Stanford at McCamish Pavilion, Wednesday, February, 12, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 60-52. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia Tech holds Stanford to 52 points in home win

Georgia Tech great Mark Teixeira to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech basketball looking to make push toward ACC tourney

Featured

Students in Jeremy Lowe's fourth grade class at Parkside Elementary read "warm-up plays" they wrote on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Atlanta Public Schools saw significant improvement in fourth grade math and reading scores on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why

Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.

At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch

While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.

3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025

Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.