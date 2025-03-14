NFL draft hopefuls work out Friday at Georgia Tech Pro Day

Biggers (6-5, 321) participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and received a prospect grade of 5.64, a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad,” according to the combine website. Biggers made 104 tackles (nine for a loss) during his four seasons with the Jackets.

Hawes, a graduate of Yale who played one season for Tech, has been noted and praised for his blocking ability. Over 563 snaps for the Jackets in 2024, Hawes (6-4, 253) was the team’s best run blocker among Jackets who registered at least 500 plays.

He is projected to be a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter,” according to the combine website. Hawes also had 16 receptions for 195 yards in his one season in Atlanta.

“My main goal was just to come out here and have fun,” Hawes said of his Friday workout. “I think my priority was a lot more about having a good time with my old teammates than it was about times and stuff. I accomplished that.

“I feel like I’ve just done whatever’s been asked of me. I feel like I’ve thrived in the role that coach (Buster) Faulkner (Tech’s offensive coordinator) and the rest of the offense has provided for me. I’ve been a great teammate. I’ve been a great leader for the boys, and I’m gonna continue to do that.”

Other former Tech players who were present Friday included tight end Avery Boyd, defensive backs LaMiles Brooks and Warren Burrell, wide receivers Abdul Janneh (who recorded a broad jump of 11 feet and one inch) and Chase Lane, punter David Shanahan, long snapper Henry Freer, defensive linemen Thomas Gore, Joshua Robinson, Makius Scott and Sylvain Yondjouen, offensive linemen Weston Franklin and Jordan Williams and linebacker Trenilyas Tatum. Former Tech defensive back Kenyatta Watson, who finished his career at Georgia State, also worked out.

Tech did not have a player selected during the 2024 draft. Linebacker Keion White (2023, second round), who was present to take in the action Friday, was the most recent Jacket taken in the annual event.

“A couple guys have a real chance to make a team and hopefully play some years in the league,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “It’s hard. It’s a hard league, it’s a hard occupation. A lot of guys kind of see that on Pro Day, too. But I think that’s the value of Georgia Tech is what to prepare these guys to play a long time in the NFL, but also prepare them for when their time with football is over.

“The good thing about it is all these guys are gonna have opportunities to be successful in life, whether it’s in the NFL or not.”