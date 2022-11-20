Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech

Guard Diamond Battles added 14, compensating for 3-for-15 shooting from the field with an 8-for-10 effort from the line.

For the Jackets, guard Cameron Swartz led with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the field. Guard Bianca Jackson went for 12 points with four steals but also turned the ball over seven times.

Tech, which has also proved itself a formidable defensive team in coach Nell Fortner’s tenure, held Georgia to 34.4% shooting in the first half, which ended with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 29-26 lead.

But with easy transition baskets off misses and patient offense in the half-court, Georgia shot 17-for-30 (56.7%) in the second half and scored 30 of its 37 points in the paint.

As was the case in its win Wednesday at Auburn, Tech had trouble keeping its opposition off the offensive glass, giving up 20 offensive rebounds to its 18 defensive rebounds. That helped the Lady Bulldogs take 62 shots from the field to Tech’s 52.