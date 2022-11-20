Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech

Challenging shots, trapping away from the basket and forcing Georgia Tech to negotiate a thicket of long-armed bodies, Georgia subdued its archrival with a withering defensive effort Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.
The Lady Bulldogs bested Tech 66-52, holding Tech to 40.4% shooting from the field and forcing 18 turnovers that were converted into 18 points.
Georgia (5-0) remained unbeaten under first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson with its first win over a power conference opponent. While the Lady Bulldogs upped their record in Clean Old-Fashioned Hate to 37-8, the Jackets had won three of the previous four meetings in the rivalry. Satisfied Georgia fans, part of an announced crowd of 2,384, filled McCamish with chants of “UGA! UGA!” as the final seconds wound down.
Georgia’s defense was central to a 12-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters and created a 57-44 lead that proved unassailable. A string of Tech misses led to open-court chances that Georgia was able to convert.
Georgia forward Zoesha Smith led all scorers with a career-high 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field to go with 10 rebounds (also a career high) and four steals. Smith, who had never played more than 20 minutes in a game in her career prior to this season, has set scoring career highs in four of Georgia’s five games.
Guard Diamond Battles added 14, compensating for 3-for-15 shooting from the field with an 8-for-10 effort from the line.
For the Jackets, guard Cameron Swartz led with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the field. Guard Bianca Jackson went for 12 points with four steals but also turned the ball over seven times.
Tech, which has also proved itself a formidable defensive team in coach Nell Fortner’s tenure, held Georgia to 34.4% shooting in the first half, which ended with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 29-26 lead.
But with easy transition baskets off misses and patient offense in the half-court, Georgia shot 17-for-30 (56.7%) in the second half and scored 30 of its 37 points in the paint.
As was the case in its win Wednesday at Auburn, Tech had trouble keeping its opposition off the offensive glass, giving up 20 offensive rebounds to its 18 defensive rebounds. That helped the Lady Bulldogs take 62 shots from the field to Tech’s 52.
