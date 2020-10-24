Georgia Tech undermines Geoff Collins' case that it’s getting better

“It’s penalties and turnovers, and it’s killing us,” Collins said at halftime, via ACC Network sideline reporter Kelsey Riggs. “We’ve got to eliminate them and clean things up.”

That’s nothing new. Coming into this weekend, only 12 FBS teams committed more penalties per game than the Jackets. Tech’s 15 turnovers were more than all but two teams. The Jackets haven’t cleaned things up all season, so little surprise they didn’t do it after halftime against BC.

The Jackets cut the lead to 41-21 in the third quarter with a 15-play TD drive (they caught a break when a roughing-the-passer penalty on BC negated an interception). Tech’s defense then forced BC’s first punt of the game. But that flash of competitive play was undone by another giveaway and ill-timed penalty.

Tech quarterback Jeff Sims dropped back to pass from the end zone on first down. Eagles safety Jahmin Muse intercepted the sideline strike at Tech’s 12-yard line. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s third-down pass was incomplete, but Tech was flagged for roughing him.

The Eagles scored another touchdown on the next play. That pushed their lead to 48-21. That was it for Tech, which swapped Sims for James Graham on the next play. Sims' play wasn’t the only problem, or the biggest one, for Tech.

Techs rough start to this game should have looked familiar to anyone who watched the 37-20 loss at Syracuse. The Jackets trailed 23-6 early in that game with the same kind of sloppy play. At least they rallied to within a field goal of Syracuse before fading. Tech never got within 20 points of the lead against BC after trailing 31-7.

After losing at Syracuse, Tech had a bye week and then beat Louisville. That was enough for Collins to declare his team had shaken off the calamity at the 'Cuse. The loss to Clemson was so bad that Collins had to assert that his program still is going in the right direction.

Now Collins must work to assure Tech’s season doesn’t slide away. BC looked to be the softest opponent for the Jackets during a tough stretch. No. 3 Notre Dame comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium next weekend. Tech’s next two games after that are against Pitt, which has won four of the past five meetings, and at No. 11 Miami.

Tech’s opening victory at Florida State seemed to signal an accelerated schedule for the rebuild. The win over Louisville was Tech’s best under Collins. But the loss to Syracuse was an all-systems malfunction, and more than one Tech player called the loss to Clemson an embarrassment.

The Jackets didn’t find redemption at BC. They got the ball first and looked disordered and dispirited from the start.

BC defenders were in Tech’s backfield soon after the snap on two of the first five plays. Tech had two false-start penalties on the drive, including when lining up for a fourth-and-eight play. Punter Pressley Harvin tried a pass to the end zone on a fake but it fell incomplete (field-goal issues mean that long tries aren’t a good option for Tech).

The Eagles responded with a 10-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. They never faced a third down during that march. Tech’s next drive began with a dropped pass. On second down Sims fumbled the shotgun snap, and BC recovered it.

The Eagles turned that turnover into a touchdown four plays later. Tech went three-and-out on its next possession. BC finished its next drive with a field goal after Jurkovec ran for 28 and passed for 30 of the 62 yards. The Eagles were up 17-0 and scored again without running another play.

Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs ran back the subsequent kickoff 97 yards to BC’s end zone, but a holding penalty wiped it out. On second down, Tech’s Jordan Mason ran into a pile. The ball suddenly emerged on the other side of it, where BC safety Mike Palmer scooped it up and ran 33 yards for a touchdown.

The play stood after an official review. Replay could not save the Jackets. Nor could Collins' attempt to get the going with another special-teams gambit.

After BC went up 24-0, Tech got good field position via two 15-yard penalties on the Eagles. The Jackets responded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Ahmarean Brown. It seemed the Jackets were surging after the terrible start.

Collins apparently didn’t feel the same way. He called for an on-side kick that Boston College recovered. Tech was offsides, anyway. The Eagles were just 39 yards from the end zone. They scored a touchdown five plays later for a 31-7 lead.

Maybe Collins tried the onside kick because he figured Tech wouldn’t get enough stops. The Eagles averaged more than six yards per rush. Tech’s pass rush had a tough time getting a hold of Jurkovec. Even if the Jackets had managed to recover the onside kick, penalties and turnovers were preventing them from doing much when they had the ball.

That’s how it’s gone for Tech lately. Instead of proving Collins' point about the season still being on track, the Jackets went to BC and showed more regression.