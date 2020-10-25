Georgia Tech’s defense gashed all the way by Boston College run game

“The unique thing about their offense is it is a lot of different formations, a lot of different shifts,” Collins said. “As you kind of try to find the rhythm, they don’t do a lot of the things that they’ve done in previous games.”

“This is the first team that’s really came out in big personnel versus us this year and really tried to run the ball down our throats right off the bat,” Curry added.

Tech entered the game preparing to stop Hunter Long, who is the most-targeted tight end in college football. Long finished with three receptions for 39 yards — a season-low in both categories. But it stands to reason that with so much attention on Long in the passing game, Boston College was able to run the ball with more success than it has had in previous games.

In some ways, it was the mirror image of Tech’s defensive performance against Clemson last week, in which the Yellow Jackets were able to slow the Tigers on the ground, but gave up over 400 passing yards.

Tech has given up a combined 121 points and 1,080 yards of offense in the past two weeks. With No. 3 Notre Dame coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium next weekend, the Yellow Jackets' defense doesn’t have much time to tighten things up.

“We’ve just got to continue to get better every single chance that we get,” Collins said. “... There’s so much that we’ve got to improve on. Our guys are committed to it. We just have to continue to develop this roster.”