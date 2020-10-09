Louisville wary of Georgia Tech backs: ‘They run really, really hard’

Against Syracuse, Griffin drove 228-pound linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku into the end zone for his first career touchdown, Gibbs broke three tackles on a run play to convert a third-and-10 and Smith escaped the clutches of 291-pound defensive tackle McKinley Williams on a career-long 30-yard run.

Louisville has shown some cracks in the run game, allowing 17 runs of 10 yards or more out of 105 total carries. The Cardinals rank 38th in FBS in rushing defense (145 yards per game).

Brown stressed the importance of gang tackling and closing down spaces to stop the Tech backs.

“Because if we don’t, we’re going to be in trouble and in for a long night,” Brown said. “Because those backs are really, really special. Gibbs, 22 (Griffin), he’s a really good back, as well, and 28 (Smith). Those guys do a great job of running hard. We’ve got our work cut out for us and we’re up for the challenge.”