Georgia Tech-Louisville: TV, online, radio information

After the completing the first of its scheduled bye weeks, Georgia Tech plays host to Louisville on Friday night.
This is the second-ever match between the schools, and the first time Louisville has come to Bobby Dodd Stadium. The first game also was played on a Friday night. Tech won that game 66-31 on Oct. 5, 2018.
This season, Tech hasn’t scored 66 points in its three games combined. The Yellow Jackets have had little trouble gaining yards, but they’ve inflicted damage upon themselves with turnovers and missed field-goal attempts.
The Jackets enter the game having been outscored 102-54. They’ve allowed 86 points in the past two games – against Central Florida and Syracuse.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Friday, Oct. 9
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 1-2, 1-1 ACC, Syracuse 1-2, 0-2.
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Jason Benetti will handle play-by-play, with Andre Ware as the analyst and Roddy Jones as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 137/193.
Online: WatchESPN.com