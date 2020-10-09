Georgia Tech-Louisville: TV, online, radio information

This is the second-ever match between the schools, and the first time Louisville has come to Bobby Dodd Stadium. The first game also was played on a Friday night. Tech won that game 66-31 on Oct. 5, 2018.

This season, Tech hasn’t scored 66 points in its three games combined. The Yellow Jackets have had little trouble gaining yards, but they’ve inflicted damage upon themselves with turnovers and missed field-goal attempts.