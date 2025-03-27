Longtime Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall says he’ll leave Jackets after season

Legendary Georgia Tech baseball head coach Danny Hall has announced that he will step away from coaching following the season.
Hall’s 1,432 wins in 38 seasons as a head coach rank 10th in NCAA Division I history. The win total includes 1,224 in 32 seasons at Tech.
“I have made a decision to step away from coaching at the end of this season,” Hall said. “My family and I have been blessed beyond belief for 32 wonderful years of wearing the White and Gold.
“The coaches, players, athletics directors, staff and alumni have all been a huge part of our success. I have great memories of being a part of our players’ careers, but especially cherish having the opportunity to see my sons, Carter and Colin, play here and earn Georgia Tech degrees. Tech is special and Tech baseball players are true Tech men. Thank all of you for the memories that will last a lifetime.
“Dr. Homer Rice gave me the opportunity to coach the Jackets in 1994 and, man, what a blessing that was to go to the College World Series for the first time. My passion is the same today as it was then, so I want our 2025 team to take the journey as far as it can go.
“My wife, Kara, and I look forward to one last ride in the Ramblin’ Wreck. Let’s get in the car and make this season one to celebrate. God is great! Go Jackets!”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Hall arrived at Georgia Tech in 1994 and is in his 32nd season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. He has guided Tech to seven ACC regular-season championships, five ACC tournament titles, 24 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series in his first 31 seasons. His 1,224 wins are a school record and he has been named ACC Coach of the Year four times.
Since his arrival at Tech, 146 Yellow Jackets have been selected in the Major League Draft a total of 163 times.
Prior to his arrival at Tech in 1994, Hall was the head coach at Kent State for six seasons (1988-93), where he led the Golden Flashes to four seasons with at least 30 wins, two 40-win campaigns and a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Credit: Miguel Martinez
