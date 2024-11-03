Georgia Tech
Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s showdown with No. 5 Miami

Miami players react in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami players react in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP)
1 hour ago

A kickoff time was set for Georgia Tech’s showdown with No. 5 Miami.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes will meet at noon Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the ACC announced Sunday morning. The game will be televised live by ESPN.

Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC) had a bye week before the contest. The Hurricanes are 9-0 and 5-0 in league play and have an inside track to make the ACC title game in December and the 12-team College Football Playoff later that month. Miami beat Duke 53-31 on Saturday after scoring 36 points in the second half and totaling 526 yards of total offense.

The Jackets are on a two-game losing streak. Tech has not lost three in a row since a six-game losing streak to end 2021.

Tech and Miami have played 28 previous times and split those matchups. Coach Brent Key’s team won an epic, 23-20 game in 2023 when the Hurricanes opted not to take a knee to run the clock out, fumbled the ball and gave Tech the opportunity to complete a last-second touchdown pass.

This year’s matchup will feature a pregame concert by rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Big Boi, an Atlanta native, at Helluva Block Party. Big Boi will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley at about 5:30 p.m.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

