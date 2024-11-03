Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s showdown with No. 5 Miami

A kickoff time was set for Georgia Tech’s showdown with No. 5 Miami.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes will meet at noon Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the ACC announced Sunday morning. The game will be televised live by ESPN.

Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC) had a bye week before the contest. The Hurricanes are 9-0 and 5-0 in league play and have an inside track to make the ACC title game in December and the 12-team College Football Playoff later that month. Miami beat Duke 53-31 on Saturday after scoring 36 points in the second half and totaling 526 yards of total offense.