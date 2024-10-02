Big Boi to headline Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party on Nov. 9

Rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Big Boi, an Atlanta native, will be the featured performer at Helluva Block Party ahead of Georgia Tech’s game versus Miami on Nov. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Big Boi will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, which occurs two and a half hours before kickoff. Game time is expected to be announced Oct. 28.

Pregame concerts are free for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive to Tech Parkway – is closed to traffic temporarily on game days to accommodate the activities.