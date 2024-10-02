Breaking: Georgia Poison Center advice for symptoms after BioLab chemical exposure
Georgia Tech

Big Boi to headline Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party on Nov. 9

The event will precede the Yellow Jackets’ game vs. Miami
Big Boi, of OutKast, helps throw out the ceremonial pitch before the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Big Boi, of OutKast, helps throw out the ceremonial pitch before the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Big Boi, an Atlanta native, will be the featured performer at Helluva Block Party ahead of Georgia Tech’s game versus Miami on Nov. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Big Boi will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, which occurs two and a half hours before kickoff. Game time is expected to be announced Oct. 28.

Pregame concerts are free for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive to Tech Parkway – is closed to traffic temporarily on game days to accommodate the activities.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Rourke

Andrew Gardner joins Georgia Tech football broadcast team
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After much needed bye, Georgia Tech turns to undefeated Duke
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to North Carolina
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Rourke

Andrew Gardner joins Georgia Tech football broadcast team
After much needed bye, Georgia Tech turns to undefeated Duke
Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to North Carolina
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out2h ago