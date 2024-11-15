It will be costly to replace goalpost from Georgia Tech’s upset victory ... but worth it

It’s not the first time that’s happened – some fans will remember the Jackets upsetting Virginia Tech in 2009 (by coincidently the same score), or the win over No. 7 Virginia in 1998 – but what a celebration it was for one of college football’s rising programs.

While the one upright exited the stadium and became property of the people, the upright left behind will become keepsakes. It’s been cut up – president Angel Cabrera received the first piece – and the athletic department is in the process of determining how others pieces will be distributed. Perhaps pieces will go to the players. Perhaps pieces will be used in future fundraisers.

“I want to make sure the players get a piece of it,” coach Brent Key said during an interview on radio station 680 The Fan earlier this week. “Everyone always asks me what my greatest memories are playing and coaching in college football. And I’d say back before any of y’all were born, in 1998. The No. (7) team in the country came in here undefeated, the University of Virginia. One of my good friends, Nate Stimson – who was on the field Saturday – I said, ‘Nate got a sack on the last play of the game and the goalpost came down.’ I looked (my team) dead in the eyes and said, ‘I want to see these goalposts come down on Saturday.’”

A new goalpost could cost between $10,000 and $20,000 before installation, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel after Tennessee fans took down a goalpost following its upset win over Alabama two years ago.

Tech is having fun with the situation, showing a sign outside the stadium that reads: “Missing goalposts, please return by NCST game on November 21st at 7:30 p.m.” as a ticket promotion ahead of the season’s final home game. Tech has the chance to finish undefeated at home for the first time in 25 years.

Explore Georgia Tech football could go undefeated at home for the first time in 25 years