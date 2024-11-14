Breaking: Trump picks former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to run Veterans Affairs
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ to air live from Georgia Tech before N.C. State matchup

Helluva Block Party changes location because of weekday game
Georgia Tech fans cheer as they wait for Ludacris’s performance during Block Party prior to an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
53 minutes ago

Helluva Block Party, Georgia Tech’s pregame tailgate party, will move from its typical location on North Avenue to Tech Green next week ahead of Thursday’s game against North Carolina State. Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and Helluva Block Party is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Before Helluva Block Party a live edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” will air beginning at 2 p.m. The live broadcast, hosted by Matt Barrie (who also will serve as play-by-play announcer for the ESPN game telecast), will feature special guests.

All Tech-controlled parking areas will open at 3 p.m. Thursday. There also will be a limited number of free tailgating spots on Tech Green available on a first-come, first-served basis.

At 6:45 p.m., the Tech Marching Band will close Helluva Block Party with a pregame performance.

With North Avenue remaining open for weeknight traffic, Yellow Jacket Alley – Tech’s pregame arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium – has been moved to Techwood Drive and Bobby Dodd Way on the north side of Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets’ buses will park on Techwood Drive north of the intersection with Bobby Dodd Way. From there, the Jackets will walk west on Bobby Dodd Way, past the Fanning Center construction site and Callaway Plaza and enter the stadium at Gate 6.

Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is off Saturday after defeating Miami 28-23 on Nov. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game against N.C. State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) is the Jackets’ home finale before facing Georgia in Athens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

