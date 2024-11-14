ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ to air live from Georgia Tech before N.C. State matchup

Helluva Block Party, Georgia Tech’s pregame tailgate party, will move from its typical location on North Avenue to Tech Green next week ahead of Thursday’s game against North Carolina State. Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and Helluva Block Party is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Before Helluva Block Party a live edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” will air beginning at 2 p.m. The live broadcast, hosted by Matt Barrie (who also will serve as play-by-play announcer for the ESPN game telecast), will feature special guests.

All Tech-controlled parking areas will open at 3 p.m. Thursday. There also will be a limited number of free tailgating spots on Tech Green available on a first-come, first-served basis.