Georgia Tech welcomes a Homecoming crowd to Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon Saturday looking to spring its biggest upset in 15 years. The Yellow Jackets last beat a top-five ranked team in 2009, when they knocked off No. 4 Virginia Tech.
But coach Brent Key’s squad has a monumental task ahead of it against Miami quarterback Cam Ward, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and a Hurricanes offense that’s one of the best in the nation. Key is hopeful his regular starting quarterback Haynes King (shoulder) can return from injury after missing the previous two games — that would be a major lift in facing a very solid Miami defense.
Tech is 5-1 against nationally ranked ACC teams under Key and was 5-0 until losing at Louisville on Sept. 21.
Saturday’s game will be preceded by a pregame concert by Big Boi at Tech’s Helluva Block Party.
No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: Noon Saturday
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN app
Broadcast crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)
Radio info for Miami at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 10 a.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 371 and 81; SiriusXM online 371 and 81
Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Miami at Georgia Tech odds, spread, weather
Georgia Tech is a 10-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 64.
Weather: 69 degrees at kickoff, 3% chance of rain
Series history: The two teams have split 28 previous meetings in a series that started in 1955. In four of the past 10 matchups, Miami has been nationally ranked.
The Jackets hold the longest win streak in the rivalry, winning four consecutive from 1970-78 and again from 2005-08. Tech also is 10-6 against the Hurricanes in Atlanta, but has lost four of the past six meetings inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Tech won the 2023 matchup with a “Miracle in Miami.”
