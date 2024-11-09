Georgia Tech welcomes a Homecoming crowd to Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon Saturday looking to spring its biggest upset in 15 years. The Yellow Jackets last beat a top-five ranked team in 2009, when they knocked off No. 4 Virginia Tech.

But coach Brent Key’s squad has a monumental task ahead of it against Miami quarterback Cam Ward, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and a Hurricanes offense that’s one of the best in the nation. Key is hopeful his regular starting quarterback Haynes King (shoulder) can return from injury after missing the previous two games — that would be a major lift in facing a very solid Miami defense.

Tech is 5-1 against nationally ranked ACC teams under Key and was 5-0 until losing at Louisville on Sept. 21.