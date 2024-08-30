How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener

Georgia Tech opens the home portion of its schedule with a new rivalry game against Georgia State. Tech and State have never met, despite the two programs’ proximity (the Panthers have fielded a team only since 2010).
Tech is looking to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. It is in that position thanks to a 24-21, last-second win over No. 10 Florida State in Dublin on Saturday at Aviva Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0) have not fared well in their home venue in recent history, going just 11-22 in the past 33 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. They have also won back-to-back games just twice since 2018.
The Panthers (0-0) will begin the Dell McGee Era. A veteran coach who spent the past eight seasons on staff at Georgia, McGee has a team full of transfers and first-year players who are three-touchdown underdogs against Tech.
Saturday’s contest will be the first of five home games for Tech this season, the fewest home games the program has scheduled since the 1997 team also played just five. Tech is asking fans to wear white for the affair.
How to watch FSU vs. Georgia Tech
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)
Television: ACC Network
Broadcast crew
Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst) and Dana Boyle (sideline)
Streaming
Available via Watch ESPN
Radio info for Georgia Tech-FSU football game
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Joe Hamilton (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 6 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 193; SiriusXM online 955
Streaming audio
Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Weather
85 degrees at kickoff, 11% chance of rain
About the Author