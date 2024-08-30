How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener

Georgia Tech opens the home portion of its schedule with a new rivalry game against Georgia State. Tech and State have never met, despite the two programs’ proximity (the Panthers have fielded a team only since 2010).

Tech is looking to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. It is in that position thanks to a 24-21, last-second win over No. 10 Florida State in Dublin on Saturday at Aviva Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) have not fared well in their home venue in recent history, going just 11-22 in the past 33 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. They have also won back-to-back games just twice since 2018.