Georgia Tech

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. VMI: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Fans cheer during the NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Florida State at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fans cheer during the NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Florida State at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
By
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it welcomes Virginia Military Institute to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets (2-1) fell 31-28 at Syracuse, a game in which they trailed 31-13 in the fourth quarter before two late scores gave them at least a prayer at a miraculous comeback at the JMA Wireless Dome. But Syracuse ran out the remainder of the clock against the Tech defense to preserve the victory.

VMI comes to Atlanta for the first time since 1988. The Keydets, who have lost at William & Mary and at home to Bucknell, have beaten Tech just once in 15 previous tries.

Saturday’s game is Tech’s fourth of five in a row to start the season before a bye week at the end of the month.

“Glad to be back home again,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “The environment that we have created here at Bobby Dodd as far as the fan support and the students has been amazing, really, the last two years. Excited to get back in front of them and give them a good product on the field and be able to go out and compete on Saturday.”

How to watch Georgia Tech-VMI

Georgia Tech-VMI TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)

Streaming

Available via ACC Network Extra and Watch ESPN

Broadcast crew

Shawn Kenney (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst)

Radio info for Georgia Tech-VMI

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Sean Bedford (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 1:30 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 202; SiriusXM online 964

Streaming audio

Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Georgia Tech vs. VMI odds, spread, weather

Georgia Tech is a 41.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 56.5.

Weather

75 degrees at kickoff, 90 percent chance of rain

Series history

Georgia Tech leads 14-1. All 15 matchups have been played at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech and VMI first met Oct. 24, 1914, a 28-7 Tech win. The teams met six-straight years from 1923-28 as members of the Southern Conference. The series resumes Saturday for the first time in 36 years. Tech’s 14 wins in the series have come by an average score of 25-4 and VMI has never scored more than 14 points in any of its 15 games against Tech. The Jackets have shut out the Keydets six times and surrendered less than 10 points in 13 of the previous 15 matchups. VMI edged the Yellow Jackets, 14-13, in 1950 for its lone win in the series.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech vs. VMI32m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Everything you need to know about No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

How to watch No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse: TV channel & streaming, odds
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup at Louisville announced
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech vs. VMI32m ago
LaMiles Brooks counted on as one of Georgia Tech’s key leaders
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate