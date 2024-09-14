Georgia Tech will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it welcomes Virginia Military Institute to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets (2-1) fell 31-28 at Syracuse, a game in which they trailed 31-13 in the fourth quarter before two late scores gave them at least a prayer at a miraculous comeback at the JMA Wireless Dome. But Syracuse ran out the remainder of the clock against the Tech defense to preserve the victory.

VMI comes to Atlanta for the first time since 1988. The Keydets, who have lost at William & Mary and at home to Bucknell, have beaten Tech just once in 15 previous tries.