Georgia Tech will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it welcomes Virginia Military Institute to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets (2-1) fell 31-28 at Syracuse, a game in which they trailed 31-13 in the fourth quarter before two late scores gave them at least a prayer at a miraculous comeback at the JMA Wireless Dome. But Syracuse ran out the remainder of the clock against the Tech defense to preserve the victory.
VMI comes to Atlanta for the first time since 1988. The Keydets, who have lost at William & Mary and at home to Bucknell, have beaten Tech just once in 15 previous tries.
Saturday’s game is Tech’s fourth of five in a row to start the season before a bye week at the end of the month.
“Glad to be back home again,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “The environment that we have created here at Bobby Dodd as far as the fan support and the students has been amazing, really, the last two years. Excited to get back in front of them and give them a good product on the field and be able to go out and compete on Saturday.”
How to watch Georgia Tech-VMI
Georgia Tech-VMI TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)
Streaming
Available via ACC Network Extra and Watch ESPN
Broadcast crew
Shawn Kenney (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst)
Radio info for Georgia Tech-VMI
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Sean Bedford (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 1:30 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 202; SiriusXM online 964
Streaming audio
Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Georgia Tech vs. VMI odds, spread, weather
Georgia Tech is a 41.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 56.5.
75 degrees at kickoff, 90 percent chance of rain
Series history
Georgia Tech leads 14-1. All 15 matchups have been played at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech and VMI first met Oct. 24, 1914, a 28-7 Tech win. The teams met six-straight years from 1923-28 as members of the Southern Conference. The series resumes Saturday for the first time in 36 years. Tech’s 14 wins in the series have come by an average score of 25-4 and VMI has never scored more than 14 points in any of its 15 games against Tech. The Jackets have shut out the Keydets six times and surrendered less than 10 points in 13 of the previous 15 matchups. VMI edged the Yellow Jackets, 14-13, in 1950 for its lone win in the series.
