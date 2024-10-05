How to watch Duke at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech, after a Saturday off, returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a crucial showdown against Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday.

With two losses in ACC play already, the Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) can ill afford another defeat if it has any hopes of making a run to the ACC Championship game. But the good news for Tech, which lost 31-19 at Louisville on Sept. 21, is that it is 9-1 under coach Brent Key after a loss.

Duke has been one of the league’s bigger surprises. The Blue Devils are off to their best start since 1994. Three of their five wins have come by a combined total of 12 points.