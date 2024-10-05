Georgia Tech

How to watch Duke at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

17 minutes ago

Georgia Tech, after a Saturday off, returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a crucial showdown against Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday.

With two losses in ACC play already, the Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) can ill afford another defeat if it has any hopes of making a run to the ACC Championship game. But the good news for Tech, which lost 31-19 at Louisville on Sept. 21, is that it is 9-1 under coach Brent Key after a loss.

Duke has been one of the league’s bigger surprises. The Blue Devils are off to their best start since 1994. Three of their five wins have come by a combined total of 12 points.

Saturday’s game is the second 8 p.m. kickoff of the season for Tech. The Jackets beat Georgia State 35-12 at that time Aug. 31.

How to watch Duke at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech-Duke TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: Available via Watch ESPN

Broadcast crew

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst) and Dana Boyle (sideline)

Radio info for Duke-Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 6 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 193 and 381; SiriusXM online 955 and 971

Streaming audio

Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Georgia Tech vs. Duke odds, spread, weather

Tech is a 10-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 53.

Weather

76 degrees at kickoff, 2% chance of rain

Series history

Tech leads 54-35-3 and is 35-14-1 in games played on its home turf. The Jackets have won three in a row and 14 of 19 dating to 2004, including nine straight from 2004-13. Duke last won at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2018 in a 24-14 triumph. Tech and Duke had met for 90 consecutive seasons before not playing each other in 2023.

