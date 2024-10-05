How to watch Duke at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech, after a Saturday off, returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a crucial showdown against Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday.
With two losses in ACC play already, the Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) can ill afford another defeat if it has any hopes of making a run to the ACC Championship game. But the good news for Tech, which lost 31-19 at Louisville on Sept. 21, is that it is 9-1 under coach Brent Key after a loss.
Duke has been one of the league’s bigger surprises. The Blue Devils are off to their best start since 1994. Three of their five wins have come by a combined total of 12 points.
Saturday’s game is the second 8 p.m. kickoff of the season for Tech. The Jackets beat Georgia State 35-12 at that time Aug. 31.
How to watch Duke at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech-Duke TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: Available via Watch ESPN
Broadcast crew
Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst) and Dana Boyle (sideline)
Radio info for Duke-Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 6 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 193 and 381; SiriusXM online 955 and 971
Streaming audio
Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Georgia Tech vs. Duke odds, spread, weather
Tech is a 10-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 53.
Weather
76 degrees at kickoff, 2% chance of rain
Series history
Tech leads 54-35-3 and is 35-14-1 in games played on its home turf. The Jackets have won three in a row and 14 of 19 dating to 2004, including nine straight from 2004-13. Duke last won at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2018 in a 24-14 triumph. Tech and Duke had met for 90 consecutive seasons before not playing each other in 2023.
