Georgia Tech’s ‘First Saturday on The Flats’ scheduled for July 27

Georgia Tech football’s annual “First Saturday on The Flats” has been scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Admission is free.

The event provides fans with the opportunity to engage with the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2024 football season. The event offers a variety of activities, including a disc jockey, games and interactive experiences on Hyundai Field.

Gates open for the general public at 11 a.m. All fans can enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.