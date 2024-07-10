Georgia Tech’s ‘First Saturday on The Flats’ scheduled for July 27

Georgia Tech football’s annual “First Saturday on The Flats” has been scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Admission is free.
The event provides fans with the opportunity to engage with the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2024 football season. The event offers a variety of activities, including a disc jockey, games and interactive experiences on Hyundai Field.
Gates open for the general public at 11 a.m. All fans can enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via the field level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.
Tech football season ticket holders and members of The Tech Way will be allotted one hour of early access to the event, beginning at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders and Tech Way members will be verified upon entry.
The 2024 Tech football team will be available for autographs for all fans at First Saturday on The Flats. Coach Brent Key also will sign autographs exclusively for members of The Tech Way. Autographs begin at 11 a.m. for all attendees.
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following parking areas for $10/vehicle: Lower Peters Parking Deck, Klaus Parking Deck and Family Housing. Attendees also can park in any visitors parking area on campus at the regular hourly rate.
