Georgia Tech women’s basketball hires Morgan Williams to staff

Morgan Williams has joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach.
Yellow Jackets coach Karen Blair welcomed Williams to Atlanta on Saturday in announcing the choice.
“Morgan and I worked together at (Virginia Commonwealth), and she has continued to hone her craft to become a top-notch player development coach and recruiter,” Blair said in a release. “Her personality is infectious, and she knows what it takes to excel in the classroom and on the court.”
Williams comes to Atlanta from Radford, where she helped lead the program to consecutive winning seasons in the Big South Conference and a runner-up finish in the 2024 Big South championship.
“It’s an honor and privilege to join the Georgia Tech family,” Williams said in a release. “Georgia Tech is a place with rich tradition, commitment to excellence and astounding school pride. I’ve known Coach Blair for many years — she’s mentored and guided me throughout my career. I am happy to be a part of the legacy that she’s building here at Georgia Tech. Coach Blair is an excellent coach and leader, but more importantly, she is a genuine and caring person.”
Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics
Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics
Before Radford, Williams spent six years at VCU (2015-22), including three as an assistant coach. During her time at VCU, Williams helped lead the Rams to their first-ever Atlantic 10 Conference championship and regular season title in 2021, resulting in the program’s first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and second overall in program history.
Williams joined the VCU staff as an executive assistant, assisting in recruiting and day-to-day administrative tasks, before being promoted to assistant coach in 2019.
A four-year letter winner at Georgetown having appeared in 98 career games, Williams helped lead the Hoyas to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a WNIT berth. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgetown and a master’s of business from VCU.
A native of Dickinson, Texas, Williams was inducted into the VCU Hall of Honor in 2017.
