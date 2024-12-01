Breaking: Chargers jump on Cousins’ passes to down Falcons
Georgia Tech women remain unbeaten, rout FAMU

Georgia Tech Head Coach Nell Fortner speaks during a ACC women's basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Georgia Tech Head Coach Nell Fortner speaks during a ACC women's basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech women’s basketball hit a single-game program record 15 3-pointers Sunday and beat Florida A&M 98-56 at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets saw offensive output from everyone who took the floor as Tech stayed undefeated improving to 7-0.

A trio of Jackets finished in double figures paced by 19 points from Kara Dunn and a double-double from Kayla Blackshear (10 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman Dani Carnegie had 15 points. A total of 11 Yellow Jackets added to the scoreboard as Tech shot 61.7% marking the first time a Tech squad has shot 60 percent or better since 2011.

But the story of the day was Tech’s 3-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets converted 15 of 28 3s for a 53.6% clip, setting the program record for 3s made in a game (previous high was 14 set against Appalachian State in 2016). The Jackets hit seven triples by the halftime break, which tied for second-most in a half, while the eight converted in the second half matches the program record for 3s made in a 20-minute span.

Tech’s 7-0 start to the season marks the best in the Nell Fortner era and the best start since 1995-96 when Tech went 8-0 to open the season.

The Jackets continue their homestand at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday against Mississippi State at McCamish Pavilion.

