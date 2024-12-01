Georgia Tech women remain unbeaten, rout FAMU

But the story of the day was Tech’s 3-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets converted 15 of 28 3s for a 53.6% clip, setting the program record for 3s made in a game (previous high was 14 set against Appalachian State in 2016). The Jackets hit seven triples by the halftime break, which tied for second-most in a half, while the eight converted in the second half matches the program record for 3s made in a 20-minute span.

Tech’s 7-0 start to the season marks the best in the Nell Fortner era and the best start since 1995-96 when Tech went 8-0 to open the season.

The Jackets continue their homestand at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday against Mississippi State at McCamish Pavilion.