Georgia Tech women remain unbeaten, rout FAMU

Georgia Tech women’s basketball hit a single-game program record 15 3-pointers Sunday and beat Florida A&M 98-56 at McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets saw offensive output from everyone who took the floor as Tech stayed undefeated improving to 7-0.
A trio of Jackets finished in double figures paced by 19 points from Kara Dunn and a double-double from Kayla Blackshear (10 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman Dani Carnegie had 15 points. A total of 11 Yellow Jackets added to the scoreboard as Tech shot 61.7% marking the first time a Tech squad has shot 60 percent or better since 2011.
But the story of the day was Tech’s 3-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets converted 15 of 28 3s for a 53.6% clip, setting the program record for 3s made in a game (previous high was 14 set against Appalachian State in 2016). The Jackets hit seven triples by the halftime break, which tied for second-most in a half, while the eight converted in the second half matches the program record for 3s made in a 20-minute span.
Tech’s 7-0 start to the season marks the best in the Nell Fortner era and the best start since 1995-96 when Tech went 8-0 to open the season.
The Jackets continue their homestand at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday against Mississippi State at McCamish Pavilion.
About the Author