Georgia Tech women improve to 5-0

Tonie Morgan led Georgia Tech with 21 points, helping lift the Yellow Jackets to a 71-57 victory over South Dakota State to open the Hawaii North Shore Showcase on Saturday.

Dani Carnegie added 16 points while Zoesha Smith pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to keep Tech (5-0) undefeated.

Morgan scored the first bucket of the game, pushing Tech in front as the Jackets never trailed in the contest. A three from Ariadna Termis at 7:06 in the second quarter opened Tech’s first double-digit lead, forcing SDSU to burn an early timeout. Termis hit her 3-pointer in the middle of a 15-0 Yellow Jacket run which gave Tech its largest lead of the game, 33-14, with 5:18 to go in the half.