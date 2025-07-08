Nation & World News
Guardians snap 10-game losing streak with 7-5 win over Astros

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — José Ramírez and David Fry homered and Brayan Rocchio added a two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night to snap a 10-game skid.

The victory is Cleveland’s first since June 25th and comes a day after losing to Detroit in 10 innings Sunday.

The score was tied with two outs in the sixth and the Guardians had two on when Rocchio doubled to left field off Steven Okert to put them on top 6-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Victor Caratini connected off Matt Festa (2-2) on a shot to right field to get Houston within 1.

However, Fry connected with two outs in the ninth to give Cleveland an insurance run.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

Taylor Trammell added a three-run home run for his first hit this season and Isaac Paredes had a solo shot for the AL West-leading Astros, who lost for just the second time in eight games.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee allowed four hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Colton Gordon (3-2) yielded seven hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Astros.

There were runners on second and third with no outs in the fifth when Steven Kwan lined an RBI single that hit Gordon in the head. The pitcher fell to the ground as his cap flew off but quickly got to his feet. He was checked on by a trainer and threw some warmup pitches before remaining in the game.

Ramírez homered to left field with two outs in the inning to make it 4-0.

Trammell’s shot to the seats in left field cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning.

There were two outs in the inning when Paredes smacked his home run off the foul pole in left field to tie it and chase Bibee.

Key moment

Rocchio’s double that gave Cleveland the lead for good.

Key stat

The Guardians won despite going 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Astros RHP Hunter Brown (9-3, 1.82 ERA) opposes Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.41) when the series continues Tuesday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, center, celebrates with Steven Kwan (38) after both scored on Ramírez's three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, right, celebrates with third base coach Rouglas Odor after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, right, celebrates with Steven Kwan (38) after scoring against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Houston Astros' Taylor Trammell celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 7, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

