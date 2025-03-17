Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall reaches milestone in weekend series vs. Pitt

At the start of each week throughout the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:
Record: 16-4, 4-2 ACC
Streak: Lost 1
RPI: 48
Last week
Tuesday: beat Georgia State 4-2
Friday: beat Pittsburgh 10-1
Saturday: beat Pittsburgh 11-1 (7 innings)
Sunday: lost 12-10 to Pittsburgh
This week
Tuesday: vs. Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Friday: at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Sunday: at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Week in review
Tech’s week was highlighted by an 11-1, seven-inning victory Saturday over Pittsburgh that gave Tech coach Danny Hall his 1,427th career victory, tying Hall with Cliff Gustafson (1,427) for the 10th-most victories in NCAA history.
That victory was part of a three-game win streak for the Jackets which began with a 4-2 win over Georgia State on Tuesday. Tech needed a two-run seventh and three scoreless innings of relief pitching from Mason Patel in that one.
On Friday, the Jackets pounded Pittsburgh 10-1. Tech starting pitcher Tate McKee threw six innings and allowed one run on two hits, while Drew Burress and Carson Kerce drove in eight of Tech’s 10 runs.
Tech’s Saturday victory was highlighted by Burress’ 3-for-5 day and Kent Schmidt driving in two runs.
But the weekend ended on a sour note for the Jackets when they couldn’t complete the sweep Sunday, losing 12-10. Tech had to use eight pitchers, and all but two allowed at least one earned run.
Week ahead
Tech’s week begins with a matchup with Gardner-Webb at Russ Chandler Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 11-10 and dropped a series at North Carolina-Asheville over the weekend.
The Jackets then hit the road to Indiana where they’ll begin a three-game series Friday at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (11-6) have been swept by Wake Forest and lost two of three to Clemson over the weekend to fall to 1-5 in ACC play.
Notre Dame will play its first home game of the season Tuesday when it hosts Butler.
Tech begins the week with an RPI of 48.
