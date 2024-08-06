Georgia Tech teammate on Sylvain Yondjouen’s comeback: ‘He’s inspirational’

To have this extra season, Yondjouen looks to further develop his understanding of the game.

Yondjouen said, “You can see a big difference when you watch my first game in 2019 and then the games later, how I look lost at first. Also, a lot of the terms, a lot of the words they used in football I didn’t really know, and now it all makes sense, like I see stuff I can even call myself, so that’s like a confidence boost to yourself and that makes you more trusted on the field.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

There’s no easy path back from ACL surgery. However, Yondjouen put in everything he had while in rehab to come back even stronger for himself and his teammates.

“I think it’s very inspiring just watching him (Yondjouen) stay in good spirits and the type of person he is every day,” defensive lineman Kevin Harris said. “It never changes. Like, come in, and you see him doing what he does. It’s like you have to take a look in the mirror every day and make sure that you’re giving it all you got because you got guys like that all over the building. ...

“He’s, like, one of my best friends, and I just can’t wait to see him just reach that level where he’s just balling and doing what he used to do. I can’t wait to see that version of Sylvain back, and I think he’s doing that. Yeah, I mean, he’s inspirational, I don’t know what else, another way to put it.”

Outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope added, “Man, when you turn the film on him (Yondjouen), you can’t help but see it. He’s a guy that’s flying around. He’s a guy that’s, once again, coming back from an injury, so you want to see how he comes back, and he’s coming back better than he was when it happened.”

The Jackets will open their season Aug. 24 against Florida State in Dublin. From Belgium, Yondjouen is ecstatic about playing college football again while getting to play in Europe.

“I’m very excited. I mean it’s something I didn’t really think about when coming here that I would play a game back in Europe,” Yondjouen said. “So that’s really something I’m waiting for, I’m excited about. I know my grandma is going to be able to be there, so that’s another plus point to it, so excited for this thing to come up.”