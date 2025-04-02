Two Georgia offensive linemen, 5-star freshman defender, dealing with injuries

Georgia is very thin at outside linebacker as is, with Gabe Harris missing all of spring practice due to labrum surgery.

The Bulldogs signed three outside linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, also bringing in Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon in the class.

With Gibson and Harris out, more will fall on the plate of sophomore Quintavius Johnson.

“I mean, I want him to be ahead of where he is and he’s not. And it’s not his fault,“ Smart said earlier this spring of Johnson. ”Again, he hadn’t been here, he’s been here a year and like what, two months? A year and three months? So when you’re thrust out there into action against experienced tackles, an offense that moves and motions and you have to adjust.”

Georgia had also moved Kris Jones from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.

Georgia has to replace Chaz Chambliss and Damon Wilson at the position. Chambliss exhausted his eligibility while Wilson transferred to Missouri.

Smart added that Earnest Greene is dealing with a dislocated finger, but he is still able to practice. Offensive lineman Drew Bobo is dealing with a hyperextended knee. Bobo did not practice on Tuesday.

Georgia has completed 10 of its 15 spring practices thus far. The Bulldogs will wrap things up on April 12 with G-Day.

Georgia football injury report