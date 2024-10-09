Georgia Tech standout joins UGA QB Carson Beck on Georgia-based company’s NIL roster

Burress, also named D1 Baseball’s national freshman of the year and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist following his first season at Tech, led all Division I freshmen in six statistical categories, including home runs, slugging and walks. He paced the Yellow Jackets in average (.381), home runs (25) and RBIs (67), becoming the 12th Jacket to win Tech’s triple crown. His 25 home runs set the Tech freshman record and fell one shy of tying the single-season record (Kevin Parada, 2022).

In addition to his team-leading average, the NCBWA freshman hitter of the year finished with 15 doubles and three triples and drew more walks (58) than strikeouts (37) for a .512 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.333. He also finished 8-for-10 in stolen bases and set the Tech record for most assists by an outfielder, throwing out 10 baserunners from center field.

Burress also was named Perfect Game third-team All-American, Perfect Game freshman first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

Before joining Tech, Burris helped Houston County High win two state championships and was ranked the No. 1 outfielder in Georgia by Perfect Game.

“(Burress) embodies power, passion and leadership within his team and we look forward to working together to enhance awareness of ACU and our core values of providing world-class service and supporting our community in extraordinary ways,” ACU’s Chief Executive Officer and President C. Lin Hodges said in a release.