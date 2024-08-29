Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 1-1 after a win over Dacula and loss to Centennial. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats average 161.5 yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr had 101 yards and three touchdowns on 12 offensive touches, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had four tackles (two for a loss) in a victory over Hiram last week. Barr now has 109 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and 85 yards on kickoff returns this season. The Eagles (2-0) travel to Alcovy this week.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has nine catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Hurricanes (2-0) host Hapeville Charter on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 1-0 after a victory over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and host Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.) on Friday. Baylor fell behind 14-0 before coming back to win the opener 21-14.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is off to a 1-1 start after a win over LaGrange and loss at Westlake. Canales helped the offense rush for 154 yards and average 4.4 yards per carry in the season-opening win over LaGrange.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has nine tackles (three for a loss), a sack, a quarterback hurry and has forced a fumble for the Lions (2-0) who host University Christian (Fla.) on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): North Cobb is 2-0 thanks to wins over Archer and McEachern. The Warriors host East Coweta on Friday.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): The Demons are 1-1 after a win over Fayette County last week.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback for Lumpkin County, has nine completions for 73 yards and nine carries for 63 yards. Faulkner and Lumpkin (0-1) host Hart County on Friday.

Fenix Felon (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 0-2 and hosts Ola on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 20 tackles (two for a loss), nine quarterback hurries and four sacks for the Rams (2-0) who host Dorman (S.C.) on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 10 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (1-1) host Blessed Trinity on Saturday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before reportedly leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win. East Robertson is at Houston County on Friday.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 1-1, and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping his team average 151.5 rushing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee travels to Christ School (N.C.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Spruce Creek is 1-0 after a 50-0 victory over Seabreeze in which Norris had 11 tackles (six for a loss) and two sacks in two quarters of action.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): The Bruins began the year with a 23-20 win at Chester. Lancaster travels to Indian Land on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has one carry for 10 yards, four receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns and 27 punt return yards on offense and three tackles and one pass defended for the Patriots. Sandy Creek (2-0) travels to LaGrange on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Petty, who plays offense and defense, had five tackles in a season-opening win over Bowdon. The Paladins are 1-1 and off until traveling to Osborne on Sept. 6.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell has nine carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns and a reception for 26 yards. He also has six tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on defense. The Pirates (1-0) host Clinch County on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): The Darien Blue Wave open its season Friday at the Brunswick School.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has a 5-yard touchdown reception for the 2-0 Wolves. Wesleyan travels to Elbert County on Friday.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown and a 13-yard completion on offense and two tackles (one for a loss) on defense. Turner and the Panthers (0-1) travel to Chamblee on Friday.