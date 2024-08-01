Georgia Tech players shut out of preseason all-ACC honors

Twelve teams had at least one representative on the all-ACC preseason team selected via a vote of 170 media members who were among those credentialed for the ACC Football Kickoff.

For the second consecutive year, Florida State had four selections. Clemson followed with three honorees while California, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech all had two players named to the preseason team. SMU, Stanford and Virginia each had one player named to the preseason team.

The nation’s leading returner in passing yards per game this season, Ward finished the regular season in 2023 at Washington State and led the Pac-12 Conference with 323 completions. He ranked fourth in the country with an average of 311.3 passing yards per game and was sixth nationally with an average of 323.3 yards of total offense per game. Ward tallied seven 300-yard passing games, threw 25 touchdown passes, rushed for eight touchdowns and recorded five games with one rushing touchdown and at least two touchdown passes.

Ward led the 2024 ACC preseason player of the year balloting with 71 votes, followed by North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who led the league in rushing last season with 1,504 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter received 15 votes, finishing just ahead of Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (13) and King (12).

The preseason team features 20 returning all-ACC honorees from the 2023 season, including six first-team selections, seven second-team honorees and seven third-team picks. The list also includes 2023 all-Pac-12 first-team selection in Cal running back Jaydn Ott who was named to the preseason team at both running back and all-purpose back after leading the Pac-12 last season in rushing yards per game (109.6) and all-purpose yards per game (135.7).