Georgia Tech officials react to death of Homer Rice

The Georgia Tech community was saddened by the death of the legendary athletic director Homer Rice, who died Monday at the age of 97.

Rice was Georgia Tech’s athletic director from 1980-97. Under his leadership, the Yellow Jackets revitalized the athletics program, highlighted by winning its fourth football national championship in 1990. Tech’s men’s basketball team won its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 1985 and made its first NCAA Final Four appearance in 1990, and its baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the first time in 1994 with Rice at the helm.

As A.D., he hired some of Tech’s most successful and legendary head coaches, including Bobby Cremins in basketball, Bobby Ross and George O’Leary in football, Jim Morris and Danny Hall in baseball and Bruce Heppler in golf.