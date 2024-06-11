Georgia Tech officials react to death of Homer Rice

The Georgia Tech community was saddened by the death of the legendary athletic director Homer Rice, who died Monday at the age of 97.
Rice was Georgia Tech’s athletic director from 1980-97. Under his leadership, the Yellow Jackets revitalized the athletics program, highlighted by winning its fourth football national championship in 1990. Tech’s men’s basketball team won its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 1985 and made its first NCAA Final Four appearance in 1990, and its baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the first time in 1994 with Rice at the helm.
As A.D., he hired some of Tech’s most successful and legendary head coaches, including Bobby Cremins in basketball, Bobby Ross and George O’Leary in football, Jim Morris and Danny Hall in baseball and Bruce Heppler in golf.
“Homer has reminded us throughout his career that the ultimate goal of intercollegiate athletics is to help student-athletes grow fully as people,” Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera said in a statement released by the school. “At a time of profound changes in athletics, Homer’s message and legacy of excellence is more important than ever.”
“The Georgia Tech athletics community is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Homer Rice,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement. “Coach Rice was a giant in the fields of coaching and athletics administration. He oversaw the most successful era of Georgia Tech athletics and also, through his Total Person Program, has made and continues to make a positive impact on millions of student-athletes nationwide. His legacy will be a part of Georgia Tech and intercollegiate athletics forever. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Karen, his daughters, and all of his family and countless friends. He will be greatly missed.”
