Georgia Tech-Notre Dame kickoff set

Notre Dame’s Oct. 31 game at Georgia Tech will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. It will air in metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News.
This will be Tech’s third game this season to air on ABC. The Yellow Jackets’ first two games (Florida State and Central Florida) aired on Channel 2, followed by their 73-7 loss to top-ranked Clemson Saturday.
This is the first time Notre Dame and Georgia Tech have played each other since 2015.
The Notre Dame game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the start of Tech’s five-game series in the gleaming sports edifice. When the ACC moved to an 11-game schedule of 10 league games and one non-conference opponent due to the coronavirus, the game was moved to Oct. 31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Notre Dame, a conference member for all sports but football and ice hockey, was included in the league schedule this season for a 15-team, one-division arrangement. The league’s championship game is scheduled to be played either Dec. 12 or 19.