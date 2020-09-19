Mistakes, No. 14 Central Florida undo Georgia Tech in home opener

“They’ll learn from their mistakes, they will get better," Collins said, "but the future and present is bright if guys just continue to build on the things they’ve been taught, the things the older guys are teaching them and just not let things go sideways on us in a hurry.”

Coming up empty in those situations in any game is dangerous; doing so against a team against that averaged 43 points last year invited defeat. The Knights took advantage, scoring the next 28 points to take a 28-7 lead with 2:17 left in the first half on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Tre Dixon.

However, after going into halftime down 28-14, the Jackets defense held the Knights (1-0) scoreless on the first five possessions of the second half, giving the offense the time and opportunity to close the margin to 28-21.

Charlie Thomas, in the game after an injury to nickel back Kaleb Oliver, was particularly effective with three tackles for loss. The defense’s play was all the more notable given that the unit was short cornerback Tre Swilling, defensive ends Antonneous Clayton and Curtis Ryans, three would-be starters.

Tech scored its third touchdown on a breathtaking 33-yard touchdown run by Gibbs in which, freed by blocks from guard Jack DeFoor and tight end Jack Coco (playing because tight ends Dylan Deveney and Dylan Leonard were out), outran defensive pursuit for his second touchdown of the game.

Down 28-21 with 13:12 left in the fourth quarter, the possibility of another double-digit rally emerged. However, UCF answered with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, punctuated by a dispiriting 40-yard pass play from Dillon to wide receiver Marlon Williams, and then reached the end zone twice more.

The Knights reached the end zone twice and finished with 660 yards of offense, more than double the total accrued last week by Florida State.