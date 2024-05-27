Georgia Tech makes NCAA tournament, headed to Athens Regional

Tech has not won a regional since 2006, also the last time it advanced to the College World Series.

Tech, despite losing four of its last five and being outscored 25-9 last week in two games at the ACC tournament, got into the field of 64 thanks largely to an RPI of 49 and winning six series inside the highly regarded ACC. The Jackets also had 14 wins against teams inside Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 of the RPI.

But Danny Hall’s team also finished last in the ACC in earned run average (6.65) and 11th in WHIP (1.62) and hits allowed per nine innings (10.1). Tech had five losses to Quadrant 3 squads and a bad loss to Cornell at home in February.

The Jackets have made their hay on the offensive side where they’re ninth nationally in on-base percentage (.425), 10th in walks drawn (334), 20th in batting average (.311) and 25th in slugging percentage (.525). Freshman Drew Burress has been the catalyst thanks to 23 home runs and 65 RBIs. Catcher Matthew Ellis has driven in 58 and totaled 16 dingers and senior John Giesler has a team-leading 16 doubles.

Tech will face a UNCW team that won the Coastal Athletic Conference championship with three wins in four days last week. Army (31-21) comes in as the Patriot League champion to face Georgia (39-15), the No. 7 overall national seed.

The winner of this weekend’s regional will face the winner of the Raleigh (N.C.) Regional which includes North Carolina State, Bryant, James Madison and South Carolina.

Before Monday’s selection, Baseball America had projected Tech as a No. 3 seed in Stillwater, Okla., and D1 Baseball as the first team outside of the field of 64.