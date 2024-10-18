Georgia Tech invests more in football program as athletics budget grows for 2024-25

The overall athletics budget for 2023 was a little more than $105 million and increased to nearly $128 million for 2024. It is expected to cross the $137 million threshold for 2025.

Distribution of funds from the ACC has been key. The league paid out nearly $42 million to Tech is 2023, whereas Tech now is expected to receive $48 million from the conference in 2025.

In 2024, Tech also saw a $3 million increase in ticket sales from 2023 and more than $9 million in investments and endowments. Tech’s largest expenditure from 2023 was personnel (nearly $10 million) and “general and administrative” (another almost $10 million).

Tech projects another increase in investments and endowments by another $4 million, $2 million more in ticket sales and more than $2 million in institutional support.

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association Board of Trustees voted on and approved the balanced budget for the 2025 fiscal year at a meeting in June.

Earlier this month, Tech launched the Full Steam Ahead campaign, a $500 million fundraising initiative that is not part of Tech’s overall athletic budget.

Projects of the campaign include: a renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium, including chairback seats throughout the stadium (replacing current bleacher seating), elevated premium spaces and videoboard and sound system upgrades to provide an enhanced game-day experience; a revamp of the Zelnak Basketball Center, including a new men’s basketball locker room, upgraded strength-and-conditioning and athletic-training areas, new office and meeting space and new technology throughout; a modernization of O’Keefe Gym to include a widened concourse and upgrades to fan amenities; additional projects and initiatives to further advance Tech athletics.