Georgia Tech invests more in football program as athletics budget grows for 2024-25

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association saw its annual budget grow by more than $22 million from fiscal year 2023 to FY2024 and is projecting that budget to increase almost another $10 million for FY2025, according to documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Part of the increased budget includes a 30% increase in the football program’s budget, where Tech has made a concerted effort to invest more.
“That’s a combined effort from donors, corporate partners, the institute continuing to support us and being aligned,” Tech athletic director J Batt told the AJC then. “Just continuing to innovate and find different ways to drive revenue and to grow our budget to the point where we’re competitive nationally in that space is important.”
The overall athletics budget for 2023 was a little more than $105 million and increased to nearly $128 million for 2024. It is expected to cross the $137 million threshold for 2025.
Distribution of funds from the ACC has been key. The league paid out nearly $42 million to Tech is 2023, whereas Tech now is expected to receive $48 million from the conference in 2025.
In 2024, Tech also saw a $3 million increase in ticket sales from 2023 and more than $9 million in investments and endowments. Tech’s largest expenditure from 2023 was personnel (nearly $10 million) and “general and administrative” (another almost $10 million).
Tech projects another increase in investments and endowments by another $4 million, $2 million more in ticket sales and more than $2 million in institutional support.
The Georgia Tech Athletic Association Board of Trustees voted on and approved the balanced budget for the 2025 fiscal year at a meeting in June.
Earlier this month, Tech launched the Full Steam Ahead campaign, a $500 million fundraising initiative that is not part of Tech’s overall athletic budget.
Projects of the campaign include: a renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium, including chairback seats throughout the stadium (replacing current bleacher seating), elevated premium spaces and videoboard and sound system upgrades to provide an enhanced game-day experience; a revamp of the Zelnak Basketball Center, including a new men’s basketball locker room, upgraded strength-and-conditioning and athletic-training areas, new office and meeting space and new technology throughout; a modernization of O’Keefe Gym to include a widened concourse and upgrades to fan amenities; additional projects and initiatives to further advance Tech athletics.
