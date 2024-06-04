Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech athletics budget continues to rise

Former Georgia Tech baseball great and MLB star Mark Teixeira, center, talks with Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt, left, at Russ Chandler Stadium on May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Georgia Tech baseball great and MLB star Mark Teixeira, center, talks with Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt, left, at Russ Chandler Stadium on May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
19 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s continued investment in athletics, and specifically football, was highlighted Tuesday during the Georgia Tech Athletic Association board of trustees meeting.

Tech’s balanced budget for the fiscal year of 2025 will be $137.8 million, an increase of nearly $10 million from the fiscal year 2024, when the budget was $127.9 million. Specifics of the budget, approved via vote by the board Monday, were not released.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The new budget marks a 45% increase in athletics budget for Tech from the 2022 fiscal year ($94.9 million). Tech athletic director J Batt inherited an athletics budget of $105.2 million for the fiscal year of 2023.

Tech also made a concerted effort to place more funds toward the football program, which will see more than a 30% increase in its specific budget.

“That’s a combined effort from donors, corporate partners, the institute continuing to support us and being aligned,” Batt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “Just continuing to innovate and find different ways to drive revenue and to grow our budget to the point where we’re competitive nationally in that space is important.”

Batt spoke to the board Monday about the Yellow Jackets’ athletic season coming to an end with the baseball team’s loss to Georgia in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. He highlighted that program’s return to the season, praised national champion golfer Hiroshi Tai and the men’s golf team and lauded Tech’s tennis programs qualifying for their respective NCAA tournaments.

Approaching his two-year anniversary at Tech in October, Batt also made note of the Jackets’ continued academic success, which continues to trend upward. Tech’s football’s TV schedule, which already includes two games on ESPN and another on ABC, was a point of emphasis as well.

“We’re certainly not at the destination for the level of programmatic excellence that we want to be at year in, year out, but I felt like there was a lot of progress made,” Batt told the board. “So really proud of all our teams and student-athletes.”

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School in Atlanta building fuels debate

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Miller County High running back commits to Georgia Tech
Warner Robins defensive back pledges to Georgia Tech
Yellow Jackets return to postseason before an all-too-familiar early exit
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs